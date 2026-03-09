Eaton invests $75 million in SPAN to scale smart home electrical panels

International power management company Eaton and smart home electric panel manufacturer SPAN have announced a strategic partnership backed by a $75 million investment from Eaton.

The collaboration will see each company’s signature technology incorporated into the products of the other, with SPAN’s smart energy technology deployed in Eaton’s forthcoming smart panel offering, and Eaton’s advanced circuit and surge protection technologies integrated into SPAN smart electrical panels.

The companies said they expect product updates resulting from the partnership to roll out in the second quarter of 2026.

Eaton’s plans for integration and distribution

Eaton said its new smart panel, which will be distributed through the company’s established installer and homebuilder networks, will decrease energy costs by dynamically managing how power is used in homes that adopt batteries, EV charging and home electrification solutions.

“Energy affordability and electrification require smart energy management,” said Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “Eaton is trusted to manage power from the grid to the receptacle, and together we’re expanding flexible and resilient solutions to power homes.”

The company says it expects energy consumption to increase by 65% in residential and commercial buildings by 2030, with electric vehicle charging accounting for between 40% and 60% of home energy usage. Through its “Home as a Grid” strategy, Eaton plans to help homeowners act as “prosumers,” managing the bi-direcitonal flow of energy to and from the grid, renewable generation, electric vehicles and other networked devices within their homes.

Market alignment

Eaton’s investment and partnership with SPAN align with both companies’ broader strategies to support flexible power systems that transform homes into grid-interactive assets. The integrated smart panels and breakers are interoperable with onsite distributed energy resources and energy storage systems.

“Two leaders in power management joining forces will expand the reach of our complementary product lines, generate exciting new technologies, and contribute to much-needed energy affordability for Americans,” said SPAN CEO Arch Rao in a statement.

For much of its history, SPAN has focused on reinventing the electrical panel through hardware and software innovation. In 2025, the company introduced a product called SPAN Edge, which is sold directly to grid operators as a managed solution. The device can enable residential electrification by allowing homeowners to add new large loads like EV chargers without upgrading their existing 100- to 200-amp service, while at the same time allowing utilities to dynamically limit a home’s total consumption during peak times.