People on the move: Arevon, GS Power, and more

Utility-scale solar and storage developer, owner, and operator, today announced the appointment of Justin Johnson, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Johnson brings more than two decades of experience across renewable energy development, construction, asset management, and operations. Since the company’s inception, he has played a central role in shaping Arevon’s strategy, scaling its operating platform, and expanding its national footprint. He will continue to serve as COO while assuming the responsibilities of Interim CEO.

GS Power Partners, an independent power producer backed by CVC DIF and dedicated to building America’s clean power future, announces the appointment of Raj Narayanan as Chief Financial Officer. Raj joins at a pivotal moment as the GS Power continues to scale its operating portfolio, strengthen financial operations, and advance toward its long-term growth objectives.

GS Power currently owns and operates over 400 MW of distributed generation (DG) solar projects across the U.S. As GS Power continues to grow its portfolio, Raj will lead the finance organization, focusing on building scalable processes, disciplined cost management, and financial infrastructure to support this expansion.

Ben Downing was appointed as the next chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. Downing previously served as Chief Growth Officer at The Engine.

Leeward Renewable energy announced Ben Lamb as chief financial officer and Caitlin Beer as chief legal officer.

Job of the week:

Array Technologies New York, United States

The Business Development Manager will understand and support the breadth of Array’s customers, which range from EPC companies to solar project developers, to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). This individual will understand the different customer metrics and concerns and how to improve Array’s offerings to better meet customer needs. This individual will advocate for the customer within Array by defining customer requirements, prioritizing these requirements, and identifying new opportunities for Array to add value. Key Job Responsibilities: Sell Array Technologies’ Product and Services to Solar EPCs, Developers and IPPs.

Strengthen Array’s existing customer relationships by gaining a deeper understanding of customer business objectives and how Array can support them.

Create and manage annual sales plan for Array’s customers.

Ensure that customers, contractors, and industry players understand Array’s product differentiation and economic value proposition.

Be ‘ahead of the curve’ for understanding upcoming customer activities and projects.

Understand in depth each prospective customer’s concerns and decision variables.

Lead Array’s response to RFQ’s and close sales.​

Define and develop proposals for Array products which will maintain or enhance market share.

Work with the sales and product management teams to address particularly challenging customer requirements or field issues Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Business or related field.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in technical sales, preferably with an economically differentiated industrial product.

Experience in the solar, renewables, or power generation equipment market is preferred. Preferred qualifications: 5 years’ experience communicating product technical attributes and associated economic value proposition.

A superior sales track record that demonstrates the ability to work with customers on a proactive and positive basis to solve their problems and complete transactions.

Excellent written, presentation and conversational skills.

Good computer skills in email, Salesforce, PowerPoint, and Word.

Strong leadership skills, able to demonstrate motivating and inspiring others.

Demonstrated team development and mentorship capability.

Ability to work effectively across multiple organizations. Apply here.