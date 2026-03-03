Solar and storage are central to Trump energy priorities

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) outlined why solar and storage are the primary tools to achieve the Trump administration’s vision. If the U.S. wants affordable, reliable, and secure energy, the path runs straight through these two technologies, said SEIA.
To meet the administration’s goals, the industry is focusing on four pillars:
Affordability: Solar and storage are the lowest-cost and fastest-to-build power resources available. In 2025, these technologies accounted for 84% of all new power capacity added to the grid, said SEIA. Expanding this supply is the best way to put downward pressure on electricity prices, which rose 6.9% last year.
Reliability: Modern grids require flexible resources to handle record-breaking demand. Energy storage is growing at historic rates because it delivers the stable, “always-on” power the market requires, said SEIA. In 2025 alone, the U.S. added 58 GWh of new battery capacity to strengthen grid resilience.
Energy security: True energy independence requires owning the full supply chain in the United States. The U.S. can now produce every major component of the solar module supply chain for the first time in years, said SEIA. This manufacturing boom reduces reliance on foreign competitors and protects the grid from geopolitical price shocks.
Meeting rising demand: The administration’s AI and tech agenda is driving a historic spike in electricity needs. Data centers and advanced manufacturing cannot wait a decade for new generation, said SEIA. Solar and storage offer the rapid-deployment solution needed to keep the American tech sector competitive.
Political obstruction
Despite this momentum, political attacks are endangering nearly 500 solar and storage projects. This represents 116 GW of capacity, or nearly half of all planned power in the U.S.
This policy uncertainty is stalling $60 billion in private investment and risking a 27% decline in new capacity through 2030. If these projects remain in limbo, it will undermine the very energy dominance the administration is trying to achieve. Blocking these resources leaves the U.S. grid vulnerable and its ratepayers exposed to rising costs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.