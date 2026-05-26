Environment America’s updated renewable energy dashboard reveals growth of clean technologies in the U.S.

The Environment America Research & Policy Center has issued the latest update to its dashboard that tracks the state of renewable energy and other clean energy technologies in the whole U.S., with individual reports for all 50 states.

The dashboard combines data through the end of 2025 from multiple U.S. agencies and other sources, including the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Department of Energy (DOE), to show the growth in energy generated from solar and wind power, battery storage capacity, energy efficiency and EV adoption and charging availability over time.

The report includes data displays that can be customized by visitors to show data from the whole U.S. alongside any number of states. Notably, the charts reveal the continued increase in the pace of solar energy production, while the growth in wind energy production has slowed significantly since 2022.

Together, the two renewable energy sources tracked by Environment America now produce enough electricity to power more than 79 million households.

In addition to the charts, the report’s authors provide some commentary about notable findings, specifically mentioning a doubling in wind energy production over the past decade, alongside increases of seven times in solar energy production and seventy-seven times in battery storage power output capacity.

They also point to recent surges in the share of total energy produced by renewable sources in Wyoming, Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi. For instance, the amount of energy generated by solar power in Mississippi jumped from 656 GWh in 2023 to 2,908 GWh in 2025, while wind energy sources provided 500 GWh in 2025, up from zero just two years before.

While the total proportion of energy from renewable sources in many of those states remains relatively low (7% in Mississippi, 10% in Arkansas and 12% in Florida — Wyoming is an outlier at 75%), the growth in energy from those sources is set to continue in the coming years.

According to recent numbers from the Solar Energy Industries of America, both Mississippi and Arkansas have more than 1 GW each in major solar projects under construction or development, and more than 1.6 GW of solar and several 20 MW+ energy storage installations in Florida.