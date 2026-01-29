SolarEdge begins shipping U.S.-manufactured inverters to Europe

SolarEdge Technologies has begun shipping U.S.-manufactured residential inverters from its Austin, Texas facility to key European markets.
The first wave of exports includes single-phase residential inverters headed to Italy, France, and the Netherlands. SolarEdge also confirmed that shipments of commercial and industrial solar products from its Florida manufacturing site are on track to begin in early 2026.
The company said its shipments are based on a “single SKU” concept, marketed in Europe as the MultiRange concept. The design consolidates various power classes into a single inverter unit and part number.
SolarEdge said the move is intended to simplify logistics and inventory management for distributors. For installers, a single SKU reduces the complexity of matching specific inverter models to different project sizes on-site.
“These shipments reflect our commitment to delivering U.S.-manufactured excellence to customers around the world,” said Pascal de Boer, General Manager for Europe at SolarEdge.
The single SKU feature will also be integrated into the upcoming SolarEdge Nexis solution for residential applications. The company noted that future commercial inverter models will also move toward a reduced SKU count to further streamline operations.
The Austin-made residential systems include backup-ready functionality and support for the SolarEdge ONE energy management system. This allows for integration with battery storage, EV charging, and grid services.
This European export push follows SolarEdge’s initial international shipments to Australia, which began in the third quarter of 2025. The company is leveraging U.S. production capacity to meet global demand while accessing U.S. domestic manufacturing incentives.
