Firefighters overwhelmingly favor microinverter-based rooftop solar for safety

The Solar and Fire Education (SAFE) program, an initiative led by retired Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Captain Richard Birt, has released new survey data regarding first responder preferences for rooftop solar inverter architecture.

The program, which provides hands-on training to help fire departments navigate the complexities of modern energy systems, found that after receiving specialized education, more than 98% of participating firefighters said they recommend microinverter-based solar energy systems.

The survey results reflect feedback from hundreds of firefighters across multiple U.S. states. Birt, a 30-year veteran of the fire service, founded SAFE to bridge the gap between rapidly evolving renewable technology and traditional fireground tactics.

Enphase Energy, a California-based global energy technology company that consults with SAFE on its training modules, shared the findings to highlight how system design impacts emergency response.

A primary concern for first responders during a residential fire is the presence of high-voltage direct current (DC) on the roof. Traditional string inverter systems typically involve long runs of DC wiring that remain energized as long as the sun is shining, creating a potential hazard for firefighters who may need to vent a roof or navigate around equipment, said the report.

Enphase’s microinverter architecture converts DC to alternating current (AC) at the individual panel level. This “all-AC” design ensures that high-voltage DC is restricted to the back of the solar module itself, rather than traveling through long conduits across the structure.

The training also highlights the role of rapid shutdown, a safety requirement mandated by the National Electrical Code (NEC). Rapid shutdown is designed to reduce voltage to safe levels within seconds of a system being disconnected, protecting emergency personnel.

Because Enphase microinverters integrate rapid shutdown at the panel level, the systems do not require the additional external components, such as DC optimizers or rapid shutdown transmitters, said the report. Enphase said this simplified architecture helps ensure NEC compliance “out of the box” while reducing the number of potential failure points in the safety chain.

The SAFE program features instructional content from active fire service members, including Captain Andrew Martinez of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department. Martinez noted that his department is working to incorporate these findings into its official Safety Policy and Guidelines manual, specifically considering the benefits of systems that avoid high-voltage DC runs.

To date, Enphase has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters globally, with more than 5 million systems deployed in over 160 countries.

