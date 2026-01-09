In case you missed it: This week’s top five solar news stories

China is outpacing the U.S. toward 100% renewables for all energy uses and is on track to reach that standard by 2051, versus 2148 for the U.S., projects a study of 150 countries by Stanford professor Mark Jacobson.

Data center developers are co-locating generation and storage to avoid interconnection queues, as the traditional grid is failing to meet power requirements of generative AI, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.