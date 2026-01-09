In case you missed it: This week’s top five solar news stories

California introduces bill to legalize plug-in balcony solar
The legislation would reclassify small-scale solar devices as household appliances to bypass utility interconnection requirements and permitting fees.
Big Tech turns to solar and storage to bypass grid bottlenecks
Data center developers are co-locating generation and storage to avoid interconnection queues, as the traditional grid is failing to meet power requirements of generative AI, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.
Sunrun and HASI close $500 million distributed energy joint venture
The partnership aims to finance 300 MW of residential solar and storage capacity across 40,000 home power plants.
Companies turn to agrivoltaics to differentiate their products
CleanCounts says environmental attribute tracking helps show solar value to customers.
U.S. would reach 100% renewable energy by 2148 at recent pace
China is outpacing the U.S. toward 100% renewables for all energy uses and is on track to reach that standard by 2051, versus 2148 for the U.S., projects a study of 150 countries by Stanford professor Mark Jacobson.
