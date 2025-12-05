In case you missed it: This week’s top five solar news stories

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

U.S. extends solar manufacturing tariff exclusions

The U.S. Trade Representative has extended the exclusion of 178 items from the Section 301 import tariffs that were put in place by the prior administration in 2024. The still standing tariffs include a 50% increase on solar cells.

Startup Raya Power poised to offer its plug-in solar and storage solution in Puerto Rico and California

The solar tech startup with a mission to “democratize solar energy,” is preparing to launch its all-in-one home solar and storage appliance in early 2026.

Canadian Solar consolidates U.S. manufacturing under parent, including solar and storage

By moving U.S. manufacturing assets out from under its China-listed firm, while aiming to be a developer, a module manufacturer, and a battery producer, without the China-owned scrutiny.

Congress urged to reform “nearly complete moratorium” on U.S. solar projects

A coalition of 143 solar companies signed a letter requesting reforms to solar project permitting, as Trump administration executive orders have led to an effective shutdown of all projects under Department of Interior purview.

California lawmakers urge CPUC to enforce utility interconnection timelines

A coalition of 18 California legislators has formally urged the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to enforce regulations under “Rule 21” regarding the interconnection of customer-sited solar and energy storage systems.

