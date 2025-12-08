Global ESS shipments hit 286 GWh as Tesla and Chinese heavyweights out front

From ESS News

InfoLink’s latest ranking, drawn from its energy-storage supply-chain database, shows global ESS shipments reached 286.35 GWh in 1Q–3Q 2025, with volumes exceeding 100 GWh in a single quarter for the first time in Q3. Market concentration remained high: the top ten suppliers (CR10) accounted for roughly 60% of shipments, indicating the emergence of a clear leading cohort even as no single company has achieved dominance.

Across all ESS system shipments, the top five suppliers were Tesla, Sungrow, BYD, CRRC Zhuzhou Institute and Huawei. InfoLink characterizes competition among the top three as “fierce”, noting that while they maintain a clear lead in market share, their internal ranking has been reshuffled and is likely to keep shifting through 2026.

