In case you missed it: Five solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Over 13 GW, or half of planned Texas solar and storage, at risk to fail to come online next year

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released an analysis indicating that new federal policies targeting renewable energy are placing a significant majority of planned solar and battery storage capacity in Texas at severe risk.

Solar sidewalks slash urban emissions 98%, study finds

A Concordia model reveals how photovoltaic pavements can electrify urban food delivery and mobility, slashing emissions by 98% while freeing rooftops for agriculture.

First Solar commits $330 million to new South Carolina factory

First Solar has selected Gaffney, in Cherokee County, South Carolina, as the site for its fifth U.S. module manufacturing facility. The company will invest approximately $330 million in the project.

Over 50 House Republicans urge Trump administration to block Chinese solar inverter imports

More than 50 House Republicans are urging the Trump administration to prohibit the import of solar and battery energy storage inverters manufactured by companies from “foreign entities of concern” (FEOCs).

Solar provides predictable income stream for farms

Solar farm leases provide stable, predictable income that helps financially secure family farms and boosts rural tax revenues with minimal land impact, said a report from the SEMA Coalition.

