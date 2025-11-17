‘It’s not a matter of sodium versus lithium, we need both’

Y. Shirley Meng, Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering at the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering

From ESS News

As lithium-ion batteries continue to improve in terms of both performance and cost, it is becoming increasingly difficult for alternative technologies to challenge the incumbent. However, interest in solid-state batteries, which promise better energy density and safety, has significantly increased in recent times.

Similar to lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries store energy and release it to power devices. But instead of the liquid or polymer gel electrolytes used in lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries rely on a solid electrolyte.

Building on this principle, researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a new sodium-based solid electrolyte that can reportedly maintain performance even at subzero temperatures.

