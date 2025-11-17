‘It’s not a matter of sodium versus lithium, we need both’

A US research team has developed all-solid-state sodium batteries that retain performance down to subzero temperatures. The systems utilize a special chloride-based solid-electrolyte-coated cathode.

Y. Shirley Meng, Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering at the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering

Image: UChicago PME

Share

From ESS News

As lithium-ion batteries continue to improve in terms of both performance and cost, it is becoming increasingly difficult for alternative technologies to challenge the incumbent. However, interest in solid-state batteries, which promise better energy density and safety, has significantly increased in recent times.

Similar to lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries store energy and release it to power devices. But instead of the liquid or polymer gel electrolytes used in lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries rely on a solid electrolyte.

Building on this principle, researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a new sodium-based solid electrolyte that can reportedly maintain performance even at subzero temperatures.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Tesla recalls over 10,000 Powerwall 2 battery systems
14 November 2025 Tesla says its recall and replacement effort stems from a contained battery-cell defect that has raised safety concerns in both the United States and...