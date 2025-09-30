Zombie apocalypse-ready solar + storage kit

Exhibiting at its booth at the RE+ trade show, battery integrator JDEnergy focused on the gear: specifically, how its products integrate, how they’re installed, and how control systems can be streamlined by removing unnecessary components. The company emphasized installation speed, system reliability, and maintaining uptime exceeding 99%.

JDEnergy currently offers two main products for the US market: the eBlock 100C and the eStation MV-6880. The eBlock 100C is designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, including malls, factories, distributed PV systems, zero-carbon parks, and microgrids. The eStation MV-6880 is a turnkey package with integrated transformers and other hardware, suitable for C&I, utility-scale, off-grid, telecom, and remote-site applications.

The featured image shows the base of the eBlock 100C, highlighting its many connection points for energy support. The system includes four MPPTs (maximum power point trackers) rated at 40 amps each, with two string inputs per tracker. It also integrates a 50 kWac solar inverter, supporting up to 100 kW of PV modules. Solar generation can also charge the battery directly through the unit’s built-in DC/DC converter.

The conversation turned tongue-in-cheek on the show floor, with one attendee joking that all it really takes is dropping a unit like this in a cabin, plugging in some solar panels, and “you’re probably good to go during the zombie apocalypse.”

Source: pv magazine USA, RE+ Las Vegas 2025

This tightly integrated design reflects JDEnergy’s broader philosophy.

The company sources battery cells from multiple suppliers but takes over from there, designing and integrating the battery management system (BMS), which is a combination of an energy management system (EMS) and power conversion system (PCS) in a single unit, and overseeing the full system build. JDEnergy believes its battery control system is a major reason for both improved efficiency and consistently high uptime. The company argues that a single vendor supplying a unified system is inherently more reliable than stitching together components from multiple manufacturers.



JDEnergy has now deployed more than 20,000 individual energy storage blocks. Hands-on experience in the field, including time spent working alongside installation crews, has played a key role in shaping the company’s design philosophy. On one recent project, the company installed 100 storage blocks in just 45 days.

Part of that speed comes from logistics planning. JDEnergy provides specifications for the pre-cast concrete pads that support its systems and sometimes supplies the pads themselves. When a system arrives with its pad, installation requires only a forklift, with no excavation or crane required.

The eStation MV-6880 further expands on this design philosophy. It’s a fully integrated station with an onboard transformer for medium-voltage grid connection, supports scalable expansion from 430 kVA up to 6.88 MVA, and includes black-start capability for off-grid or backup applications. The system can deliver fast voltage and frequency regulation, peak shaving, and emergency power, making it suitable for remote sites, island grids, or telecom towers.

With features like these and a streamlined “All-in-One” design approach, JDEnergy aims to make deploying energy storage faster, simpler, and more resilient, ready for everything from grid support to grid failure.

As the company expands its U.S. presence, including a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage project in Dallas, it is emphasizing rapid and cost-effective installation, three factories with a combined 10 GWh of annual production capacity, the use of high-capacity 314 Ah battery cells, and tightly integrated, turnkey solutions. Both systems have earned key U.S. certifications, including UL 9540, UL 1973, UL 1741, and UL/CSA 60730, ensuring safety, reliability, and grid compatibility. The company is also building a localized service network to support customers across the project lifecycle, from pre-sales consulting and commissioning to ongoing after-sales service