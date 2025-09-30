Hounen Solar showcases solar modules for the US market

At RE+ 2025, Hounen Solar showcased multiple products specifically targeted at the US market: a 420-watt residential module, a 550-watt C&I module, and a 585-watt C&I module, along with the company’s line of domestically-produced components. In his interview, Hounen Sales Manager Bill Bentley also highlighted the company’s next generation modules that the company has coming down the road.

Bentley noted that over the next few years, Hounen will focus on introducing HJT cell technology to its module lineup, followed by tandem HJT-perovskite modules, which he says will bring significant efficiency gains.

In response to demand in the US for domestically-produced content, Bentley explained that while the company already has robust partnerships with domestic manufacturers of solar components.

Watch the interview here: