People on the move: Berkeley Lab, LPL Solar, Centuri and more

LPL Solar LLC announced the addition of David Dzeima as general superintendent. Dzeima brings a proven track record in the construction of utility-scale solar projects, substations, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). With over 43 years of experience in the construction industry, including the past 20 years dedicated to solar, he brings exceptional expertise, leadership, and commitment to this critical role. In his new role, Dzeima will oversee field operations across multiple LPL Solar projects.

North American utility infrastructure services business Centuri Holdings announced the appointment of Nate Tetlow as vice president of investor relations. Tetlow is a seasoned finance and investor relations executive with more than two decades of experience driving capital markets’ success, leading IPOs, and executing transformational, multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions. He has consistently delivered sustained shareholder value in energy, infrastructure, and adjacent capital-intensive industries over his multi-decade career.

In this new role, Tetlow will have accountability for investor relations, including driving a best-in-class investor relations program and further strengthening relationships with analysts and institutional investors as the Company’s primary liaison to the investment community.

Peter Nico, an accomplished soil and environmental biogeochemist has been selected to serve as the new leader of the Energy Geosciences Division in the Earth and Environmental Sciences Area at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Equipped with 20 years of experience within EGD, Nico brings deep expertise that ranges from examining how contaminants move around in the environment to studying soil nutrients and the breakdown of rocks. His wide-ranging research experience has served as an asset in previous roles which include department head and deputy director, and will continue to be valuable as he crafts the future of the division.

Radiance Solar, a solar engineering, procurement, and construction company, is excited to announce the appointment of Todd Shutley as its new chief operating officer. With extensive experience in operational leadership, Shutley joins Radiance Solar from Inlight Real Estate Partners, where he served as chief operating officer. Prior to that, he held multiple senior management positions at Truist Bank including COO of the Investment Bank.

In his role as COO, Shutley will oversee all areas of Radiance Solar’s operations, including engineering, construction, procurement, and project management.

Job of the week

Solar PV Engineer Kintech Search, Inc. – Austin, Texas Role Responsibilities: Support the Engineering department in the design of utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) power plants in their early stages of development

Responsible for solar meteorological measurement campaigns, energy production estimates, and reviewing capacity tests after construction

Generate preliminary utility-scale PV plant designs, including optimized layout iterations, module & inverter modeling, and electrical configuration.

Generate internal energy production estimates using PVSyst for solar farms under development and track changes across design life.

Collaborate with internal teams (Development, Construction, Procurement, and other Engineering teams) to ensure design alignment with internal standards and applicable codes.

Review buildable areas derived from topographical, geotechnical, and environmental constraints.

Assist in preparing design packages for local and state permitting, landowner exhibits, and contractor bidding.

Review and provide feedback on detailed designs from external consultants and contractors.

Contribute to the development and refinement of internal design standards, templates, and tools.

Participate in site visits and field assessments, as needed.

Support the evaluation of new technologies and design methodologies to improve system performance and cost-effectiveness.

Maintain accurate documentation and version control of design files and project records Job Qualifications: A Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil Engineering, or related field is required

A master’s degree is a plus

A Minimum of 4 years of experience in utility-scale solar PV design or a related engineering role is required

Experience using PVSyst to create energy production estimates

Experience with using solar layout design tools such as Plant Predict, Rated Power, Design Pro, PVCase, PVFarm, or similar tools to generate early-stage solar farm layouts

Experience in designing solar meteorological measurement campaigns and reviewing solar plant performance test results is a plus

Experience supporting the solar projects under construction is a plus

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to manage customer relationships

Demonstrated desire to learn about the Company and the renewables space

Excellent proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) and Teams

Strong leadership and communication, and ability to meet deadlines

Strong organization skills and ability to coordinate multiple tasks and deliverables

Ability to multi-task, while working independently and as part of a team

Motivated self-starter, goal-oriented, and strong problem-solving abilities

Proven ability to empathize, build relationships, and effectively communicate with people from a diverse set of backgrounds

Responds well to direction, is easy to challenge and develop, and is coachable

Is detail-oriented, has strong business acumen, and has a sound understanding of business concepts