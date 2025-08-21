GreenLancer expands residential solar repair and “orphaned” system services nationwide

GreenLancer, a solar design and permitting platform, announced it has expanded its solar repair services to all 50 states. The company said its expansion meets a growing need among homeowners facing challenges with incomplete or underperforming systems.

The U.S. residential solar industry has waded through some difficult waters in recent years, with several major installers going out of business. A significant amount of solar installations have become “orphaned” after the original installers closed shop, leaving owners without service or warranty support. GreenLancer said for homeowners, this can translate to months or even years without energy production and uncertainty about their investment.

The company said its nationwide solar repair service offers a centralized way to restore system performance. It has services including solar panel and inverter diagnostics, component replacement, system recommissioning and permission to operate (PTO) remediation.

“Far too many families have paid over $10,000 for solar, only to have their systems left incomplete when the installer closes,” says Pat McCabe, co-founder and president of GreenLancer. “That means no energy savings and a frustrating loss of trust. Our goal is to get those systems running as they should.”

GreenLancer said it is growing its national network of solar repair technicians, licensed electricians and solar contractors.

The company also partners with seven leading solar financiers to finish incomplete installations and restore non-operational systems. This work is designed to safeguard portfolio performance, protect lender ROI, and strengthen trust in the solar energy industry, said the company.

“Through our nationwide Operations & Maintenance network, we protect investments, complete unfinished projects, and guarantee that solar assets are performing optimally,” said McCabe. “This gives lenders peace of mind and reinforces the long-term value of their portfolio.”

Since its founding in 2013, GreenLancer has supported over 200,000 solar projects across the United States.