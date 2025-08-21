Schneider Electric acquires home electrification software platform WattBuy

Schneider Electric, a global energy management company, announced it has acquired WattBuy, a software company providing personalized home energy insights and electrification solutions.

Schneider Electric will merge the capabilities of WattBuy with its subsidiaries EnergySage, the online marketplace for solar and energy storage, and Qmerit, an electrification services provider. Together, the businesses are aimed at delivering an end-to-end customer experience for home energy upgrades, including rooftop solar, battery energy storage, EV charging, home electrification and more.

WattBuy has an API-driven approach and has partnered with brands like Redfin, Veterans United Home Loans, Opendoor, and more. he current management team, chief executive officer and co-founder Naman Trivedi will continue to lead WattBuy’s operations.

“Electrification is the defining opportunity of the next decade — and it starts with empowering consumers,” said Jaser Faruq, senior vice president, prosumer at Schneider Electric. “WattBuy’s personalization capabilities and intelligence engine are the perfect complement to EnergySage’s mission of transparency and choice.”