Schneider Electric acquires home electrification software platform WattBuy

Schneider Electric is expected to merge WattBuy’s capabilities with its subsidiaries EnergySage and Qmerit to deliver an end-to-end customer experience for residential solar, EV integration, home electrification and more.

Real-time energy consumption data via the Schneider Home app.

Schneider Electric

Share

Schneider Electric, a global energy management company, announced it has acquired WattBuy, a software company providing personalized home energy insights and electrification solutions.

Schneider Electric will merge the capabilities of WattBuy with its subsidiaries EnergySage, the online marketplace for solar and energy storage, and Qmerit, an electrification services provider. Together, the businesses are aimed at delivering an end-to-end customer experience for home energy upgrades, including rooftop solar, battery energy storage, EV charging, home electrification and more.

WattBuy has an API-driven approach and has partnered with brands like Redfin, Veterans United Home Loans, Opendoor, and more. he current management team, chief executive officer and co-founder Naman Trivedi will continue to lead WattBuy’s operations.

“Electrification is the defining opportunity of the next decade — and it starts with empowering consumers,” said Jaser Faruq, senior vice president, prosumer at Schneider Electric. “WattBuy’s personalization capabilities and intelligence engine are the perfect complement to EnergySage’s mission of transparency and choice.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Fossil retirements continue, but pace slows and may reverse
20 August 2025 EIA data shows that since 2003, U.S. fossil fuel plants have retired more capacity than they’ve been built. That trend is slowing, and early signs sug...