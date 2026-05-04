SOLV Energy expands utility infrastructure platform with acquisition of Roberson Waite Electric

SOLV Energy, a leading utility-scale solar and storage provider, announced it has acquired Roberson Waite Electric to internalize critical high-voltage construction capabilities. Based in Anaheim, California, Roberson Waite brings decades of experience in the design and installation of substations and switchyards, which are vital for the successful interconnection of utility-scale energy projects.

The acquisition allows the organization to transition away from a heavy reliance on external subcontractors, providing greater control over project costs and timelines during a period of intense market competition.

The transaction occurs as the solar and storage merger and acquisition landscape reaches a fever pitch, largely propelled by the massive energy demands of AI-driven data centers. Tech giants like Meta and Google are increasingly securing large-scale power purchase agreements, necessitating a rapid expansion of grid infrastructure. By absorbing a specialized electrical contractor, the company is positioning itself to better serve these high-demand customers who require seamless, end-to-end execution of complex energy projects.

The strategic move also addresses the persistent challenges of grid congestion and interconnection delays that have hampered the U.S. renewable energy market. Industry data suggests that the capacity of projects waiting in interconnection queues has swelled, making in-house high-voltage expertise a significant competitive advantage. Having a dedicated team for substation work enables the firm to navigate the technical hurdles of grid integration more efficiently than competitors who remain dependent on a dwindling pool of available third-party electrical labor.

The integration of these assets supports a long-term growth strategy focused on scaling operations to meet the projected surge in utility-scale capacity. As federal policies and corporate sustainability goals drive record-breaking renewables origination, the ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions has become a necessity for market leaders.

SOLV Energy leadership emphasized that the addition of the Roberson Waite team will provide the technical depth required to manage the next generation of large-scale solar and battery storage assets across North America.