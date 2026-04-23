CleanCapital and Energix announce deal for 120 MW Ohio brownfield solar development

New York-based independent power producer CleanCapital has announced the sale of Nottingham Solar, a 120 MW brownfield solar development in Harrison County, Ohio, to Virginia-based Energix Renewables.

The project, which is located on a former coal strip mine, has been in development since 2022, under BQ Energy, a company that was acquired by CleanCapital that same year.

In a statement related to the transaction, CleanCapital CEO Thomas Byrne said the sale of this utility-scale project would allow the company to focus its in-house development resources on maximizing efforts to scale its distributed generation (DG) portfolio.

“We are pleased to partner with Energix Renewables on this transaction, as they have deep expertise in developing larger-scale solar projects that create long-term value for local communities, landowners, stakeholders, and the environment,” Byrne said.

The sale of the Nottingham site follows other recent announcements from CleanCapital regarding its intent to grow its DG asset holdings. Specifically, the company has received $300 million in HoldCo debt financing from Infranity and issued $185 million in private placement debt.

On its website, CleanCapital lists 234 projects in 28 states with an average size of just under 1.4 MW. The company also recently announced the acquisition of a majority interest in a 7.7 MW / 30.8 MWh battery energy storage portfolio on Staten Island.

Project background and company strategies

According to a 2022 report from the Harrison News-Herald, construction on the Nottingham Solar project was initially set to begin in 2023, but work on the project seems to have been delayed until this year.

A more recent News-Herald story indicates that Energix Renewables began construction on the site in February 2026, with a plan to clear the land, install access roads and implement erosion and sediment control measures.

The project’s website contains a proposed procedural schedule that matches the plans described in the News-Herald reports. The schedule lists dates in May and July of 2026 upon which mechanical and electrical work and substation construction are estimated to begin, with a project energization date of January 1, 2027.

“This transaction aligns with Energix’s strategy to expand our utility‑scale solar platform in the United States, using U.S.-made equipment and delivering lasting value to local communities,” said Energix chief business development officer Oren Hazan in a statement accompanying the sale announcement. “The Nottingham project reflects our focus on responsible development, strong environmental attributes, and positive community impact.”

Energix Renewables currently lists 640 MW of operating assets and a U.S. development pipeline totaling more than 6.5 GW.