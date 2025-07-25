In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

California solar curtailment down 12% on back of batteries For the first five months of 2025, CAISO data showed solar electricity curtailment declined by 12% as a share of generation, falling from 13% to 11.5%, even as solar output grew 18% year over year. During this period, however, curtailment still rose 4.1% in absolute terms, with March showing a 28% increase, matching the prior year’s peak.
