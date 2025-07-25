In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

California solar curtailment down 12% on back of batteries For the first five months of 2025, CAISO data showed solar electricity curtailment declined by 12% as a share of generation, falling from 13% to 11.5%, even as solar output grew 18% year over year. During this period, however, curtailment still rose 4.1% in absolute terms, with March showing a 28% increase, matching the prior year’s peak.

Over $6.7 billion in U.S. clean energy projects cancelled in June Over 5,300 jobs were lost in the month of June alone as negative policy outcome and ongoing uncertainty led to canceled projects and factories, said the E2 and the Clean Economy Tracker.

