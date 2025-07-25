In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

California solar curtailment down 12% on back of batteries For the first five months of 2025, CAISO data showed solar electricity curtailment declined by 12% as a share of generation, falling from 13% to 11.5%, even as solar output grew 18% year over year. During this period, however, curtailment still rose 4.1% in absolute terms, with March showing a 28% increase, matching the prior year’s peak.

Over $6.7 billion in U.S. clean energy projects cancelled in June Over 5,300 jobs were lost in the month of June alone as negative policy outcome and ongoing uncertainty led to canceled projects and factories, said the E2 and the Clean Economy Tracker.

Solar, wind and storage reliably power Texas grid during unexpected coal shutdown Solar and wind generated 40.2% of the ERCOT grid’s electricity this year through June. When coal plants shut down for unexpected maintenance, solar and wind stepped in, providing about 50% of generation during peak summer demand in the highest electricity consuming state in the union.

States without residential solar third-party ownership may become “holes in the market” after 2025 When the Residential Clean Energy Credit expires at the end of 2025, as many as 17 states without current third-party ownership providers could see their residential solar marketplaces take a nosedive.

Georgia Power agrees to give community solar a path forward Following years of pushback from a utility that was “adamantly opposed” to community solar, Georgia Power agreed to work “in good faith” to enable a path forward for community solar and Solar for All.

