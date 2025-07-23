People on the move: Deriva Energy, GroundWork Renewables, Nature Conservancy

Deriva Energy, LLC, a clean power developer/owner/operator, announced that Russell Young was appointed chief operating officer. Most recently, Young served as managing director of technical services at Clearway Energy Group. Prior to that, he held multiple senior leadership roles at ENGIE North America, including vice president of operations for renewables across the U.S. and Canada. Young also brings valuable experience to Deriva from his time at leading equipment manufacturers including GE, Vestas and ABB PowerOne.

GroundWork Renewables, a full-stack provider of solar data for performance optimization, announced the promotion of Jim Crimmins to chief technology officer (CTO). Crummins, formerly executive vice president at GroundWork, also leads the photovoltaic (PV) Test Lab in Albuquerque —a PV module and system performance testing facility acquired by GroundWork in September 2024. With deep experience in PV technology, module testing, and performance analytics, he brings the expertise needed to unify GroundWork’s data, lab and field services under a cohesive technology strategy. As CTO, Crimmins will be charged with ensuring tools and data work seamlessly together to support developers, EPCs, module manufacturers and asset owners with precision and clarity.

Claudia Emerson joins The Nature Conservancy as climate & Energy project manager on the North America Renewable Energy Team. She was previously director of sustainability at Blue Ridge Power and director of operations and maintenance at Pine Gate Renewables.

Job of the week

Special projects technician, Solect Energy Hopkinton, Mass. Job description The Special Projects Technician will receive daily onsite direction from our SSP Construction Foreman and his direct Manager. Under the supervision of the SSP Construction Foreman, this position covers all aspects of general construction, focusing on general carpentry and installations to support all SSP and Self Perform Construction projects. Additionally, the Special Projects Technician will assist the Service Team as needed.

Responsibilities

Key Functions Collaborate with SSP and Self Perform Project Manager to support ongoing SSP and Self Perform projects. Prioritize cases to be scheduled based on the severity of the issues.

Assist with general project-related repairs and project closeout, including completion of the project punch list items.

Work alongside the SSP foreman on project scheduling, site mobilization, and safety setup.

Continue to support the Service team as priorities dictate these assignments.

Qualifications

2-4 years of experience in the solar industry is a plus.

2-4 years of general construction and carpentry experience is preferred.

Experience and certification in operating mobile scissor lifts and telehandlers are preferred.

Ability to climb and work at varying heights, including rooftops and ladders.

Ability to frequently lift items weighing between 1-60 lbs and occasionally lift items weighing from 61-100 lbs.

Ability to work in various weather conditions and extreme environments (including heat, snow, wind, rain, etc.). View Details & Apply