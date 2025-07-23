People on the move: Deriva Energy, GroundWork Renewables, Nature Conservancy

Deriva Energy, LLC, a clean power developer/owner/operator, announced that Russell Young was appointed chief operating officer. Most recently, Young served as managing director of technical services at Clearway Energy Group. Prior to that, he held multiple senior leadership roles at ENGIE North America, including vice president of operations for renewables across the U.S. and Canada. Young also brings valuable experience to Deriva from his time at leading equipment manufacturers including GE, Vestas and ABB PowerOne.
GroundWork Renewables, a full-stack provider of solar data for performance optimization, announced the promotion of Jim Crimmins to chief technology officer (CTO). Crummins, formerly executive vice president at GroundWork, also leads the photovoltaic (PV) Test Lab in Albuquerque —a PV module and system performance testing facility acquired by GroundWork in September 2024. With deep experience in PV technology, module testing, and performance analytics, he brings the expertise needed to unify GroundWork’s data, lab and field services under a cohesive technology strategy. As CTO, Crimmins will be charged with ensuring tools and data work seamlessly together to support developers, EPCs, module manufacturers and asset owners with precision and clarity.
Claudia Emerson joins The Nature Conservancy as climate & Energy project manager on the North America Renewable Energy Team. She was previously director of sustainability at Blue Ridge Power and director of operations and maintenance at Pine Gate Renewables.
Job of the week
Special projects technician, Solect Energy
Hopkinton, Mass.
Job description
The Special Projects Technician will receive daily onsite direction from our SSP Construction Foreman and his direct Manager. Under the supervision of the SSP Construction Foreman, this position covers all aspects of general construction, focusing on general carpentry and installations to support all SSP and Self Perform Construction projects. Additionally, the Special Projects Technician will assist the Service Team as needed.
Responsibilities
Key Functions
- Collaborate with SSP and Self Perform Project Manager to support ongoing SSP and Self Perform projects. Prioritize cases to be scheduled based on the severity of the issues.
- Assist with general project-related repairs and project closeout, including completion of the project punch list items.
- Work alongside the SSP foreman on project scheduling, site mobilization, and safety setup.
- Continue to support the Service team as priorities dictate these assignments.
Qualifications
- 2-4 years of experience in the solar industry is a plus.
- 2-4 years of general construction and carpentry experience is preferred.
- Experience and certification in operating mobile scissor lifts and telehandlers are preferred.
- Ability to climb and work at varying heights, including rooftops and ladders.
- Ability to frequently lift items weighing between 1-60 lbs and occasionally lift items weighing from 61-100 lbs.
- Ability to work in various weather conditions and extreme environments (including heat, snow, wind, rain, etc.).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.