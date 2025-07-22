Enbridge to invest $900 million in more Texas solar

Developer Enbridge is investing in a 600 MW solar project that will help power Meta’s data center operations in Texas.

Located near San Antonio, Enbridge estimated the Clear Fork project will cost $900 million and said it is expected to be accretive to cash flow and earnings per share starting in 2027.

Enbridge said the project’s construction is underway and is expected to become operational during the summer of 2027. Meta signed a long-term contract for 100% of the power generated by the project.

Enbridge is behind several notable projects that are either underway or recently came online. Enbridge broke ground on the 815 MW Sequoia Solar project in Texas in November, expected to be one of the largest solar projects in North America.

Enbridge is a 50-50 owner with EDF Renewables of the 577 MW Fox Squirrel Solar project, the largest solar project in Ohio, which became operational in January. Amazon contracted the full generation of the project. Enbridge is also building a $1.2 billion solar project in Wyoming. The 771 MW solar project will be the largest solar project in Wyoming, which had just 330 MW of installed solar a of Q1 2025, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Meta

Meta continues to require additional energy as its data centers multiply across the country. According to Meta, it has more than 6.7 GW of renewable energy online in the United States and 11.7 GW globally contracted. Meta retained the top spot on the list of corporate solar investors with nearly 5.2 GW of capacity as of November 2024, according to the Solar Means Business report by the Solar Energy Industries Association.

For example, also in Texas, Meta signed on for electricity from two projects totaling 360 MW last month and another two totaling 311 MW in May. In April, Meta signed an energy service agreement for the largest operational solar facility in Idaho’s power system. Also in Texas, Meta signed on for two other projects in March, one for the 321 MW True North solar project and the other for a 505 MW solar project. Meta’s 180 MW Cove Mountain Projects in Utah were part of a flurry of power purchase agreements it signed to run data centers in 2020. Meta also procures projects from Arizona, Idaho and Missouri, to name a few.

Texas employs more than 12,000 people in its solar industry. The state is ranked first for its utility-scale solar capacity and 3rd per capita, according to SEIA.