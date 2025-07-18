In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Solar developer announces job cuts after sped-up ITC phaseout New Leaf Energy, a solar development company formed from a unit of the former Borrego Solar outlines a strong financial foundation but also job curtailments needed to preserve financial strength.

One Big Beautiful Bill is anti-solar: An industry reacts The budget bill and a Trump executive order are expected to have a damaging effect to the solar industry, but strong fundamentals like increased demand and lowered component costs are expected to drive installations forward.

U.S. solar projects face development crunch while Canada says “Build, baby, build” Solar developers prioritize advanced-stage projects in the U.S. due to tightened tax credit deadlines, while projects in Canada are “full speed forward.”

California scores victory for rooftop solar owners, retaining contracts on home sale The California Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee voted to preserve solar net energy metering agreements for Californians that sell or transfer their homes.

The rise and fall of clean energy deployment following OBBB A report by BloombergNEF estimates after installations rise to 81 GW in the rush to meet deadlines, they will then fall to 48 GW when tax incentives are gone.

Renewable energy permits now face “final review” from Trump-appointed Interior head Solar and wind projects on public lands will now undergo “elevated review” by Department of Interior head Doug Burgum.

