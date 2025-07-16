People on the move: Chaberton, esVolta, CleanChoice Energy and more

Chaberton Energy announced the promotion of Reason Abajuo to chief legal officer, marking a significant milestone in both his career and the company’s continued growth. Abajuo, who joined Chaberton Energy in October 2021, becomes the company’s inaugural CLO, reflecting the strategic importance of legal counsel in the organization’s expansion and success. Since joining Chaberton Energy, Abajuo has transformed what began as a one-person legal function into a strategic powerhouse that drives business outcomes across the organization. His leadership has enabled the company to navigate complex transactions, mitigate risks, and capitalize on opportunities with confidence, directly contributing to Chaberton’s growth trajectory. Abajuo brings extensive experience in energy law and corporate affairs to his new role. Prior to joining Chaberton Energy, he served as legal counsel for the power sector at The African Development Bank’s Legal Support Facility, where he managed more than $10 million in technical assistance grants and loans for power projects across multiple African countries. His background also includes legal support roles at renewable energy companies and experience with boutique and international law firms serving the energy sector.

esVolta, LP announced the hiring of Mike Kalansky as vice president of accounting. Kalansky will oversee the company’s accounting architecture to ensure the integrity and scalability of esVolta’s financial infrastructure.As the company’s most senior accounting executive, Kalansky will serve as a key advisor on enterprise-wide policy, risk management, and strategic finance initiatives in addition to providing strategic direction and technical expertise across all accounting areas. In his role, Kalansky is tasked with establishing and leading the company’s accounting policy framework, ensuring consistent and compliant application of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. His expertise will elevate esVolta’s financial rigor across all of its strategic transactions, supporting investor readiness, and elevating accounting practices to public-company standards.

CleanChoice Energy named Christopher Smith as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Smith has experience in building high performing finance teams and high quality businesses and will complement an already strong bench. Over the past two decades, Smith has held senior roles across top tier public and private organizations with a focus on growth and navigating complex challenges. Smith played a pivotal role in successfully growing Hannon Armstrong, and he served in key leadership roles at organizations such as Constellation Energy Commodities Group and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, among others. His background includes SEC reporting, investor relations, and significant capital markets expertise.

Safety Coordinator, Terrasmart

Cincinnati, Ohio

Schedule

First Shift, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Position Summary

The Safety Coordinator will create, implement, coordinate, and continuously improve safety programs at Terrasmart. Provides consultation and direction to ensure programs and services are implemented with the highest safety standards. Creates, updates, and delivers company safety training and content.

Primary Responsibilities:

Safety Standards: Develop and maintain safety policies in line with OSHA regulations.

Training: Conduct safety training for employees on practices, emergency procedures, and PPE usage.

PPE Management: Identify PPE needs, order supplies, and manage the PPE vending program.

Incident Investigation: Lead investigations into safety incidents, analyze root causes, and recommend corrective actions.

Audits and Inspections: Perform regular safety audits and inspections to ensure compliance.

Documentation: Maintain records of safety incidents, training, and inspections; prepare reports as needed.

Collaboration: Work with production staff and management to foster a safety culture and address concerns.

Regulatory Compliance: Stay updated on safety regulations to ensure plant compliance.

Continuous Improvement: Assist in developing safety performance metrics and improvement initiatives.

Qualifications:

Education: Associate’s degree in Occupational Health and Safety or related field.

Experience: 2+ years in a safety role within manufacturing.

Skills: Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills; ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Certifications: OSHA certification preferred.

Apply here.