In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

U.S. residential solar on the brink of collapse Residential solar is on a downturn, and things may get worse. In a shock for the industry, the latest draft of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” excludes residential solar lease providers from the Investment Tax Credit.

Senate committee bill takes the hatchet to clean energy tax credits The One Big Beautiful Bill cuts the investment tax credit by 2028, the 25D residential solar tax credit by the end of the year, among other sweeping changes.

Minnesota solar industry mourns loss of its five-star general The late Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, a primary backer of the state’s community-solar law and zero-carbon requirement, took clean energy to pioneering new heights.

Interconnection shake-out: 160 GW of solar advances as 12% of projects bow out About one-sixth of queued solar capacity now holds signed interconnection agreements, signaling real progress even as developers pull more than 130 GW of projects amid tightening interconnection rules.

Solar industry groups react to Senate Finance Committee draft bill The announced investments of nearly $46 billion are at stake, along with jobs, the continued buildout of gigawatts of new solar and lower energy costs, all the while ceding the AI race to China, said industry leaders.

Despite low gas prices, solar, wind remain cheapest sources of power in U.S. Renewables remain cost-competitive in the United States despite rising natural gas competitiveness, according to Lazard’s 2025 “Levelized Cost of Energy+” report, which estimates combined cycle gas at $0.048/kWh to $0.107/kWh, solar at $0.038/kWh to $0.212/kWh, and nuclear at $0.141/kWh to $0.220/kWh.