In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Community solar bill passes Pennsylvania House after years of stalemate Despite previous failed attempts, Pennsylvania’s House passed a bill to authorize community solar and natural gas programs to a state with surging energy demands but sluggish energy growth.

U.S. solar and storage industry calls for changes in reconciliation bill The Solar Energy Industries Association provided analysis of the devastating impact the changes to energy tax credits will have on jobs, manufacturing and the ability to meet the country’s rapidly growing energy demand.

Virginia governor vetoes more energy storage despite data centers roaring for more power Virginia has the largest data center market in the world but imports more energy than any other state. A bill to increase energy storage buildout was unanimously passed by the Senate, but then vetoed by the governor.

U.S. trade body places final stamp on solar duties The U.S. International Trade Commission has activated steep duties to offset what it deems improper trade practices supporting U.S. solar imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

House narrowly passes reconciliation bill that solar industry calls ‘unworkable’ The Solar Energy Industries Association said the solar and storage industry is ready to get to work with the U.S. Senate on a more thoughtful and measured approach to unleashing true American energy dominance.

Colorado Senate guts automated solar permitting bill A state with some of the longest permitting timelines in the country shredded a bill that was intended to speed up and reduce costs for installing rooftop solar.