People on the move: Castillo Engineering, Vote Solar, Tandem PV and more

Castillo Engineering, a Florida-based national solar and energy storage engineering firm, appointed Gary Joseph vice president of sales & marketing and Arun Ramadass as vice president of operations. Additionally, the firm’s founder Rick Castillo has transitioned into the role of chief operating officer, where he now leads a newly enhanced Project Management Office (PMO).
Vote Solar named Ariella Sult as the new chief communications officer. Sult was previously communications officer at Vote Solar, and prior to that was director of communications at ACLU Indiana.
Tandem PV, a specialist in perovskite solar technology, appointed Clemens Hofbauer vice president of manufacturing. Hofbauer brings over 25 years of experience in solar and battery manufacturing, including leadership roles at SunPower, SolarWorld, Silicor Materials, and Sila Nanotechnologies. He joins as Tandem PV scales U.S. production of its high-efficiency tandem solar panels, following a $50 million Series A funding round.
Solarcycle named Paul Algoso new vice president of technology and R&D. With 30 years of experience in technology development and high-tech manufacturing, Algoso brings deep technical expertise and leadership across both startups and large enterprises to his role. He previously led digital innovation at a manufacturing equipment startup, integrating cloud-based solutions with advanced automation and spent many years in key roles at Intel, driving both R&D and high-volume manufacturing. Algoso joins Solarcycle’s global innovation team headquartered in Mesa, Ariz.
Job of the week
Clean Energy Buyers Association
Director, Western Markets, Full remote, $155,000-$170,000
Position Overview
The Clean Energy Buyer’s Association (CEBA) works to solve the toughest market and policy barriers and deploy solutions for large energy customers to pursue clean energy and decarbonize the grid.
The Director of Western Markets will support the Senior Director of Market & Policy Innovation within the US Policy team and oversee the day-to-day work of CEBA for west-related programs and electricity markets. As developing our people is extremely important, the Director is also expected to be a people leader, will assist the Senior Director with funding development, budgeting, and actively engage the CEBA membership and Clean Energy Buyers Institute (“CEBI”) community.
Core Responsibilities:
The Director will help support CEBA’s efforts to create well-designed, organized wholesale electricity markets in the eleven contiguous Western states of the United States and to advance policies that facilitate clean energy procurement for our members. The role will require working with the Senior Director and Senior Vice President of Policy to set and execute strategy for influence, research, and action in key Western states. The Director will lead strategy implementation and convenings and education to advance and amplify policies and programs with key elected officials, state energy offices, Commissions and Commissioners, and other regulatory officials in the Western region.
Specifically, the Director will be responsible for the following:
Lead execution of assigned programmatic priorities
- Advocate for CEBA’s positions with regulatory agencies, policymakers, and other state decision makers, including managing CEBA’s public comments
- Identify opportunities, such as state level commission dockets, for large energy customer engagement that accelerate market expansion for clean, firm resources
- Build and join coalitions to advance key goals
- Develop and grow relationships with key stakeholders in the West to expand CEBA outreach and ability to influence market and access to clean, firm resources
- Lead CEBA’s Western Working Group and utilize workshops, meetings, webinars, and other convening opportunities to advance programmatic goals
- Lead and/or support in the development of authoritative resources, including guiding principles, primers, white papers, guidance documents, policy principles, and frameworks, as well as thought leadership pieces informed by energy customers and industry experts
- Manage consultants and other technical experts in the execution of work and co-create thought leadership and recommendations
- Lead clean energy customer engagement that drives policy and advocacy solutions for advancing market access and design in the Western region
The Director shall also:
Provide direction and lead the team
- Inform programmatic budgets for the Western region to assist the Senior Director in managing overall Market & Policy Innovation team budgets
- Lead the development of grant deliverables
Collaborate and engage with stakeholders
- Collaborate with others in the organization to share best practices and support each other’s work
- Lead communications and relationship development with advisory committees, working groups, policy teams and other ad hoc committees
- Lead convenings and education of clean energy customers and other stakeholders on the benefits of well-designed markets in the West
- Participate in industry conferences, convenings, etc. and be capable of speaking to the organization’s strategic vision
- Support large energy customer participation in high level meetings, such as with Governors, Lt. Governors, legislatures, state energy offices, and/or Commissions, that highlight how economic development, affordability, reliability, and resiliency can be maximized through well-designed electricity markets and transmission
Qualifications required:
- 17+ years’ experience if no higher education or
- 12+ years’ experience and Bachelor’s degree or
- 8+ years’ experience and Master’s Degree
Additional:
- Experience working in Western states on issues related to clean energy policy, development or procurement required
- Knowledge related to corporate, industrial, and institutional clean energy procurement preferred
- Estimated 30-40% travel is required in this role (will vary based on location of successful candidate)
- Direct experience with public utility commission, rulemaking, and state and federal policy issues regarding wholesale markets
- Experience with multi-stakeholder consultation processes, coalitions, and initiatives
- A commitment to CEBA’s core values of respect, integrity, service, and excellence
- Demonstrated knowledge and/or professional experience with wholesale energy markets and/or clean energy policy in Western states
- Demonstrated effective communication (verbal and written)
To Apply:
To be considered for this opportunity, please provide a résumé and apply at www.chaloner.com.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.