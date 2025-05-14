People on the move: Castillo Engineering, Vote Solar, Tandem PV and more

Castillo Engineering, a Florida-based national solar and energy storage engineering firm, appointed Gary Joseph vice president of sales & marketing and Arun Ramadass as vice president of operations. Additionally, the firm’s founder Rick Castillo has transitioned into the role of chief operating officer, where he now leads a newly enhanced Project Management Office (PMO).

Vote Solar named Ariella Sult as the new chief communications officer. Sult was previously communications officer at Vote Solar, and prior to that was director of communications at ACLU Indiana.

Tandem PV, a specialist in perovskite solar technology, appointed Clemens Hofbauer vice president of manufacturing. Hofbauer brings over 25 years of experience in solar and battery manufacturing, including leadership roles at SunPower, SolarWorld, Silicor Materials, and Sila Nanotechnologies. He joins as Tandem PV scales U.S. production of its high-efficiency tandem solar panels, following a $50 million Series A funding round.

Solarcycle named Paul Algoso new vice president of technology and R&D. With 30 years of experience in technology development and high-tech manufacturing, Algoso brings deep technical expertise and leadership across both startups and large enterprises to his role. He previously led digital innovation at a manufacturing equipment startup, integrating cloud-based solutions with advanced automation and spent many years in key roles at Intel, driving both R&D and high-volume manufacturing. Algoso joins Solarcycle’s global innovation team headquartered in Mesa, Ariz.

Job of the week

Clean Energy Buyers Association

Director, Western Markets, Full remote, $155,000-$170,000

Position Overview

The Clean Energy Buyer’s Association (CEBA) works to solve the toughest market and policy barriers and deploy solutions for large energy customers to pursue clean energy and decarbonize the grid.

The Director of Western Markets will support the Senior Director of Market & Policy Innovation within the US Policy team and oversee the day-to-day work of CEBA for west-related programs and electricity markets. As developing our people is extremely important, the Director is also expected to be a people leader, will assist the Senior Director with funding development, budgeting, and actively engage the CEBA membership and Clean Energy Buyers Institute (“CEBI”) community.

Core Responsibilities:

The Director will help support CEBA’s efforts to create well-designed, organized wholesale electricity markets in the eleven contiguous Western states of the United States and to advance policies that facilitate clean energy procurement for our members. The role will require working with the Senior Director and Senior Vice President of Policy to set and execute strategy for influence, research, and action in key Western states. The Director will lead strategy implementation and convenings and education to advance and amplify policies and programs with key elected officials, state energy offices, Commissions and Commissioners, and other regulatory officials in the Western region.

Specifically, the Director will be responsible for the following:

Lead execution of assigned programmatic priorities

Advocate for CEBA’s positions with regulatory agencies, policymakers, and other state decision makers, including managing CEBA’s public comments

Identify opportunities, such as state level commission dockets, for large energy customer engagement that accelerate market expansion for clean, firm resources

Build and join coalitions to advance key goals

Develop and grow relationships with key stakeholders in the West to expand CEBA outreach and ability to influence market and access to clean, firm resources

Lead CEBA’s Western Working Group and utilize workshops, meetings, webinars, and other convening opportunities to advance programmatic goals

Lead and/or support in the development of authoritative resources, including guiding principles, primers, white papers, guidance documents, policy principles, and frameworks, as well as thought leadership pieces informed by energy customers and industry experts

Manage consultants and other technical experts in the execution of work and co-create thought leadership and recommendations

Lead clean energy customer engagement that drives policy and advocacy solutions for advancing market access and design in the Western region

The Director shall also:

Provide direction and lead the team

Inform programmatic budgets for the Western region to assist the Senior Director in managing overall Market & Policy Innovation team budgets

Lead the development of grant deliverables

Collaborate and engage with stakeholders

Collaborate with others in the organization to share best practices and support each other’s work

Lead communications and relationship development with advisory committees, working groups, policy teams and other ad hoc committees

Lead convenings and education of clean energy customers and other stakeholders on the benefits of well-designed markets in the West

Participate in industry conferences, convenings, etc. and be capable of speaking to the organization’s strategic vision

Support large energy customer participation in high level meetings, such as with Governors, Lt. Governors, legislatures, state energy offices, and/or Commissions, that highlight how economic development, affordability, reliability, and resiliency can be maximized through well-designed electricity markets and transmission

Qualifications required:

17+ years’ experience if no higher education or

12+ years’ experience and Bachelor’s degree or

8+ years’ experience and Master’s Degree

Additional:

Experience working in Western states on issues related to clean energy policy, development or procurement required

Knowledge related to corporate, industrial, and institutional clean energy procurement preferred

Estimated 30-40% travel is required in this role (will vary based on location of successful candidate)

Direct experience with public utility commission, rulemaking, and state and federal policy issues regarding wholesale markets

Experience with multi-stakeholder consultation processes, coalitions, and initiatives

A commitment to CEBA’s core values of respect, integrity, service, and excellence

Demonstrated knowledge and/or professional experience with wholesale energy markets and/or clean energy policy in Western states

Demonstrated effective communication (verbal and written)

To Apply:

To be considered for this opportunity, please provide a résumé and apply at www.chaloner.com.