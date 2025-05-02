In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

U.S. residential solar falls to lowest-ever $2.50 per watt, finds EnergySage Quotes for rooftop solar projects are averaging $28,750 before incentives, said the marketplace operator.
Solar cell production expected to double in the U.S. in less than two years Gauging the growth in domestic content in the solar supply chain, Anza shares Q2 2025 domestic content insights amid uncertainty.
California committee advances bill to break rooftop solar contracts on home sales An amended bill that would end net metering for homes with solar once they are sold passed the California State Assembly’s Utilities & Energy Committee.
Virginia passes legislation to triple energy storage capacity The legislation will become law unless Gov. Youngkin vetoes it by May 2.
An analysis of utility-scale solar corruption in California Researchers have found seven perceived patterns of corruption tied to the utility-scale solar boom in Southern California from 2010 to 2024.
Texas House passes bill to require recycling of retired solar, wind projects One of the biggest states for solar passed a bill through its House of Representatives to require the recycling of retired solar and wind projects.
