Fourteen rooftop community solar projects come online in Maryland

A commercial rooftop solar installation on a self-storage facility in Woodlawn, Maryland, just outside of Baltimore

Solar Landscape is a New Jersey-based solar developer that specializes in putting solar on the rooftops of warehouses, factories and other commercial spaces. The company has a plan to bring 57 community solar rooftop projects to Maryland and reports that this is the largest group of community solar projects in the state developed by a single company.

Collectively the 57 projects will provide 55 MWdc of solar power, serving nearly 6,000 homes, the company reports.

The solar modules used in the installations come from Qcells and Heliene and are mounted on PanelClaw, Unirac and Ironridge racking. The inverters selected are from SolarEdge.

The 14 projects that recently came online are the first projects in the portfolio to reach operation. Five of these are in Baltimore, two in Gaithersburg and the others are in Bel Air, Bethesda, Burtonsville, Dundalk, Owings Mills, Westminster and Woodlawn.

Community solar installations work on a subscriber basis, where ratepayers can sign up for a certain amount of solar. As a vertically integrated company, Solar Landscape handles the subscriptions for its installations and told pv magazine USA that it is “actively subscribing them now.”

“Community solar projects like the ones we’ve energized create jobs, reduce energy costs and help Maryland meet its energy needs,” said Solar Landscape CEO and co-founder Shaun Keegan. “Putting large solar installations on commercial rooftops is a smart, shovel-ready energy solution that also pays dividends to building owners.”

The projects were interconnected by Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE) and Pepco.

Last year Solar Landscape announced that it had secured over $847 million in new funding and leased 40 million square feet of commercial rooftop space in the U.S. for a portfolio that would serve as the foundation for 500 MW of solar capacity, which is enough to power 80,000 households.

A 6.1 MW community solar project in Washington D.C. is currently one of the nation’s largest and spans 700,000 square feet of rooftops in an urban area.