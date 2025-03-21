D.C. metro area community solar project spans 700,000 square feet of rooftop

One of the nation’s largest rooftop-sited community solar projects is now active in Washington D.C. The 6.1 MW solar project spans 700,000 square feet of rooftops, generating electricity for community solar subscribers while conserving land use in the urban area.

The project consists of 12,614 solar panels provided by Hanwha Qcells, a project spokesperson told pv magazine USA. The 485 W panels are installed on Opsun racking, a Canadian firm that specializes in racking for bifacial solar modules.

The solar facility is expected to generate 7 million kWh of electricity annually, enough to power 965 single-family and low- and moderate-income households in the community. D.C. area subscribers are expected to save a combined $7.5 million on electricity bills over the next 20 years.

“Solar is already one of the most affordable sources of energy, and community solar helps ensure that these savings reach those who need them most,” said Peter Davidson, CEO of Aligned Climate Capital.

The project resulted from a collaboration with real estate company Terreno Realty Corporation, investor Aligned Climate Capital and Black Bear Energy, a business that assists large real estate owner and occupiers in procuring renewable energy solutions.

DC Green Bank and Amalgamated Bank provided financing for the project. The two announced a $13 million financing to support the $20 million project in October 2024.

“Partnering with DC Green Bank on this project is another step in demonstrating the power of public-private collaboration to grow the clean economy and achieve our mission of delivering financial and community benefits to underserved communities,” said Davidson.

The solar array is installed on industrial rooftops owned by Terreno. Solar Gaines, a Maryland-based firm is handling engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). The facility took about six months to install, said the project spokesperson.