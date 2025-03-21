In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Commerce finds Chinese cross-border subsidies, hikes proposed duties on imports from Vietnam The U.S. Department of Commerce dramatically raised tariffs on imports from Chinese solar producers operating in Vietnam after the agency concluded that China is subsidizing raw materials for its companies to use in their Vietnamese factories.

Rooftop solar saved California ratepayers $1.5 billion last year, finds report But state regulators have dampened the market, saying it poses an $8.5 billion cost to ratepayers. A report from the California Solar and Storage Association challenges this argument.

Trump order rescinds Defense Production Act application to solar manufacturing President Biden invoked the law to increase domestic solar manufacturing and support energy efficiency buildout.

Colorado’s push for a faster path to rooftop solar gains momentum A bill for automated permits is gaining momentum in a state with some of the longest permitting timelines in the country.

Objections to PJM seeking to fast-track gas-fired power plants over renewables The Sierra Club and four other public interest organizations say that jumping the interconnection queue offers no guarantee of these resources coming online in time to meet what PJM describes as an urgent need.