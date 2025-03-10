Supply deal and finance for another 2.2 GWh of US batteries

From ESS-news
Battery energy storage system (BESS) projects under development in the United States by businesses owned by two of the world’s biggest asset management companies are nearing completion after the award of a supply deal and a finance package.
The e-Storage division of Sino-Canadian business Canadian Solar will supply 370 of its SolBank 3.0 lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries to BESS in California and Texas being developed by Aypa Power.
Announcing the supply and service agreement, which will see e-Storage conduct operations and maintenance at the two BESS for 20 years, Canadian Solar said the planned 160 MW (AC)/806 MWh (DC) battery in California and a 200 MW (AC)/998 MWh (DC) project in Texas would be expected to start construction before October.
The SolBank LFP systems feature liquid cooling and a battery management system and e-Storage will be responsible for supplying and commissioning the units.
E-Storage President Colin Parkin said, “We are proud to support Aypa Power in delivering utility-scale energy storage projects that will play a pivotal role in enhancing grid flexibility and reliability. Our SolBank technology is designed to provide safe, high-performance energy storage solutions that meet…
Read the full story on ESS-news.
