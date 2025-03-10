RFP: TVA seeks proposals for 100 MW battery storage system

As part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) plan to build 5.5 GW of electricity by 2029, the utility is seeking battery energy storage system (BESS) developers to submit proposals for a 100 MW BESS system at the utility’s Kingston Energy Complex under construction in Roane County, Tennessee and expected to be complete in 2029.
TVA reports that the complex will deliver 750 MW of combined cycle natural gas, 800 MW of flex-fuel aeroderivative turbines, 100 MW of battery storage and up to 4 MW of solar, which is enough electricity to power about 900,000 homes.
TVA is accepting proposals from qualified integrators and providers to design, engineer, build, operate, and maintain the BESS that must be in commercial operation by 2029. Interested developers should preregister here. TVA says it will issue the bid packet to in late March or early April, and at that time will release the bid due date.
The BESS project is part of TVA’s strategy to use domestic energy to power the region’s growth, which TVA reports has grown faster than the U.S. overall.
TVA is a federally owned electric utility with a service area that delivers energy to more than ten million people in all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.
Interested developers can Download Kingston Energy Complex site rendering. Password: KingstonBESS
In addition to Kingston, construction is underway at Shawnee, Kentucky, Cumberland, Tennessee, and Johnsonville, Tennessee. TVA has completed 1.4 GW of new gas units at Paradise in Kentucky and Colbert in Alabama. Construction will begin soon at New Caledonia in Mississippi, and other new generation projects are under consideration in Tennessee.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.