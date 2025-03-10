RFP: TVA seeks proposals for 100 MW battery storage system

As part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) plan to build 5.5 GW of electricity by 2029, the utility is seeking battery energy storage system (BESS) developers to submit proposals for a 100 MW BESS system at the utility’s Kingston Energy Complex under construction in Roane County, Tennessee and expected to be complete in 2029.

TVA reports that the complex will deliver 750 MW of combined cycle natural gas, 800 MW of flex-fuel aeroderivative turbines, 100 MW of battery storage and up to 4 MW of solar, which is enough electricity to power about 900,000 homes.

TVA is accepting proposals from qualified integrators and providers to design, engineer, build, operate, and maintain the BESS that must be in commercial operation by 2029. Interested developers should preregister here. TVA says it will issue the bid packet to in late March or early April, and at that time will release the bid due date.

The BESS project is part of TVA’s strategy to use domestic energy to power the region’s growth, which TVA reports has grown faster than the U.S. overall.

TVA is a federally owned electric utility with a service area that delivers energy to more than ten million people in all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Interested developers can Download Kingston Energy Complex site rendering. Password: KingstonBESS

In addition to Kingston, construction is underway at Shawnee, Kentucky, Cumberland, Tennessee, and Johnsonville, Tennessee. TVA has completed 1.4 GW of new gas units at Paradise in Kentucky and Colbert in Alabama. Construction will begin soon at New Caledonia in Mississippi, and other new generation projects are under consideration in Tennessee.