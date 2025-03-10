Art brings energy storage to life

Floral artwork is blooming across the facade of a West Texas energy storage facility thanks to a collaboration between Spearmint Energy and artist Sophie Mess.

The bold, jewel-toned flowers and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are an unlikely pair when juxtaposed to the West Texas desert landscape and BESS’ traditional white facade. However, Andrew Waranch, the founder, president and CEO of Spearmint Energy, which owns and operates the BESS, says he hopes the art installations “will bring attention to the importance of supporting the communities in which we live and operate.”

The BESS, named “Revolution,” showcases artwork designed by street and mural artist Sophie Mess. Spearmint Energy says the bold and colorful floral patterns are a “nod to biological carbon sequestration and the importance of nature preservation.”

“I hope that the artwork creates a sense of connection to nature and the beauty of the natural world, and highlights our responsibility to protect it,” Mess told pv magazine USA. “Because of the artwork’s unusual location,” she said, “I hope it evokes curiosity, encouraging people to learn more about the project, and the use of solar and a sustainable source of energy.”

“Overall, I hope it sparks interest and an appreciation of nature and its delicate balance and the impact we are having upon it,” Mess said.

The artwork feature’s Spearmint’s slogan, “Join the Revolution,” which Spearmint says is a broad call to action for all to participate in its mission to deliver affordable energy solutions through grid-stabilizing battery storage.

When the 150 MW, 300 MWh energy-storage facility was completed just over a year ago, it became one of the largest BESS projects in the U.S.

With a year’s operation under the Revolution’s belt, the systems are revolutionizing energy storage system’s traditional curb appeal. The systems use 22 mural panels across the west face of the battery modules and one panel facing south.

Spearmint said it coordinated closely with the battery system manufacturer to ensure the art installation would not impact the safe operation of the battery.

To get the floral project off the ground, Spearmint worked with Maxence Doytier, a Florida-based art consultant, who selected Mess for the art installation. Mess created her artwork digitally, which she said was then printed on to vinyl. From there, Florida-based Coastal Vibes Graphics & Signs wrapped the battery storage containers in the vinyl.

Signaling the potential for more art-drenched installations to come, Waranch said Spearmint Energy looks forward to collaborating with artists globally on this initiative “as we work to raise awareness of the transformative power of BESS.”