In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Intersolar North America 2025: Solar and storage persists through change The flagship annual solar and storage conference drew over 500 exhibitors and nearly 10,000 attendees to San Diego, California, February 25-27 to advance solar and energy storage across the continent.

Net metering under fire in Maine Two pieces of legislation at Maine’s state capitol aim to repeal the state’s net energy billing law.

First Solar cashes in on sale of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits Generated from the manufacturer’s U.S. facilities, First Solar expects to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $819 million upon the transaction’s completion.

Solar, batteries, and wind to make up 93% of 2025 U.S. electricity capacity deployments The Energy Information Administration projects that 32.5 GW of solar power, 18.2 GW of energy storage, and 7.7 GW of wind generation will be deployed this year, accounting for nearly 93% of total new capacity, which is expected to reach a record 63 GW.

Electric vehicles: Grid problem or grid solution? At Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025, a panel of vehicle-to-grid experts discussed how standardization, incentives, and utility partnerships could unlock the full potential of EVs as flexible, cost-saving grid resources.

Solar sales practices: A growing regulatory concern With states increasingly passing legislation to protect solar consumers, pv magazine USA investigated how solar installation companies hire and train their sales teams and got first-hand looks at the sales strategies of five different solar installers across the country.