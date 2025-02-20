Sunrise brief: SolarEdge stock rises over 20% on positive cash flow guidance

Republican-led community solar legislation moves forward in Missouri and Iowa Legislation in Missouri aims to launch a three-year pilot program, whereas a new comprehensive community solar policy goes before the House in Iowa.

Battery Council International calls for Congressional action to protect domestic battery manufacturing In asking Congress to advance measures and retain existing provisions for domestic battery manufacturers, a major energy storage industry association outlined five key policy priorities.

U.S. manufacturer offers steel-framed bifacial solar modules Heliene announced a multi-year agreement with Origami Solar, a U.S. manufacturer of steel frames for solar modules, eliminating tariff and supply chain risk of imported aluminum frames.

People on the move: GCube, Chint Power Systems, NYSERDA and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

U.S. community solar jumps 35%, but faces future uncertainty A recent report by Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access finds that 1.7 GW of community solar was installed in the U.S. in 2024.

Massachusetts allows increased demand charges to drive energy storage The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved a rate change that allows large electricity customers, specifically large business customers, to pay a transmission coincident peak demand charge instead of a volumetric transmission charge.

SolarEdge stock rises over 20% on positive cash flow guidance The solar inverter and battery energy storage supplier reported heavy losses for the full year 2024 but beat revenue expectations for Q4, 2024.