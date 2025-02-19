Battery Council International calls for Congressional action to protect domestic battery manufacturing

From ESS-news

Battery Council International (BCI), a major energy storage industry association, has issued policy recommendations to the 119th Congress, highlighting concerns about domestic manufacturing competitiveness and supply chain security.

In a February 2025 policy brief, BCI President Roger Miksad emphasized that batteries are “a cornerstone of the modern American economy,” supporting $8.1 trillion in economic output and approximately 48 million US jobs across various sectors. The industry has been active for more than 100 years and has over 160 member firms worldwide and in the United States.

The policy recommendations come at a time of flux within the U.S. government, with the White House and Trump administration placing very high levels of scrutiny on all government spending.

In addition, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that grid-connected battery storage capacity doubled in 2024, which the U.S. domestic manufacturing base can support.

BCI’s policy recommendations to Congress

The organization outlined five key policy priorities across manufacturing, the Department of Energy, and safety:

Manufacturing support:

BCI urged Congress to maintain the Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit, warning that its removal would disadvantage domestic manufacturers against foreign competition.

The group also called for the elimination of excise taxes on battery raw materials, which were implemented under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Innovation funding:

The trade group advocated for continued Department of Energy (DOE) research support, citing recent successes including a $5 million DOE grant in 2024 for long-duration energy storage development targeting $0.05/kWh by 2030.

Read the full story on ESS-news.