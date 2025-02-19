U.S. manufacturer offers steel-framed bifacial solar modules

Beginning in April, Heliene will offer bifacial solar modules with Origami Solar’s steel frames as well as with existing aluminum frame options.

Heliene said Origami’s steel frames provide a cost advantage over domestic aluminum while also eliminating the tariff and supply chain risk of imported aluminum frames.

Earlier this month U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to add 25% tariffs to imported steel and aluminum from most global providers. The tariffs are expected to increase costs for all project types, from the small residential solar projects to the largest utility-scale solar plants. Buying U.S.-made solar modules with U.S.-made steel frames buyers eliminates duty, tariff and impoundment risks, Heliene noted.

Heliene has facilities in Canada and the U.S. and is expanding its factory in Minnesota where it will increase production of modules and begin production of cells. In October 2024 the company announced the closing of a strategic equity investment up to $54 million from Transition Equity Partners (TEP) to support the expansion.

Eight months ago, Origami Solar, which is based in Bend, Oregon, announced partnerships with three domestic steel fabricators to produce steel solar module frames in Ohio, and Texas and recently added another producer in Arkansas. Origami said at the time that it expected to begin shipping steel frames to customers in the first quarter of 2025.

Origami Solar said since its domestic products are manufactured regionally, U.S. module manufacturers can receive product in one or two days.

Heliene said the Origami steel frames are stronger than aluminum, which it said is important with larger module sizes and the increased risk of extreme weather events. After testing performance with “multiple leading tracker systems,” Heliene said the steel frames will “ensure structural resilience over the long term.”

“Integrating Origami’s steel frames into our 144 and 156 HC M10 SL modules enables Heliene to offer developers an affordable and sustainable domestic module,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. “This partnership aligns with our mission to strengthen the domestic solar supply chain while optimizing product value and minimizing environmental impact.”

Another advantage to steel frames, according to Origami, is reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The company reports that the frames are made of recycled steel, thereby reducing greenhouse gases by up to 93%, representing a reduction of 80 kg per module or 200 metric tons per MW.

“Our steel module frames provide a robust, 100% domestically sourced solution for solar module manufacturers like Heliene, as well as developers and EPCs seeking to reduce costs, improve performance and ensure a reliable domestic supply chain,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar.”