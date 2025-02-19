People on the move: GCube, Chint Power Systems, NYSERDA and more

GCube Insurance, an underwriter for renewable energy projects, has strengthened its North American team with the appointment of three new associate underwriters in its New York office. Joining the New York team as associate underwriters are Charlie Madigan, a Wake Forest University graduate with renewables experience, Dariano Moore, a St. John’s University graduate with an insurance background, and Steven Anderson, who graduated from Montclair State University, joining from Zurich. Their appointments reflect GCube’s belief that developing specialist expertise will be fundamental to ensuring the long-term viability and sustainability of the U.S. renewables market.

Chint Power Systems America promoted Jocelyn Frohn to marketing specialist. Frohn held the position of marketing associate at Chint for just over one year. She holds a bachelor’s degree in visual communication design from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Washington D.C. law firm, McGuireWoods, announced the arrival of Jeremy Medovoy, who served as deputy director of enforcement at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Medovoy led all aspects of FERC’s enforcement agenda: investigations, litigation, audits and market surveillance. Over a 16-year tenure at FERC, he worked closely with other federal agencies and industry stakeholders. He previously held multiple leadership roles in the Office of Enforcement and was instrumental in shaping policy and leading high-profile matters that influenced the regulatory landscape.

Job opening

NYSERDA, Project manager, electricity and policy analysis

Location: Albany, New York

Salary Range:$76,051.00 to $127,474.00 annually

Overview:

To help deliver on its mission and achieve these nation leading goals, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) seeks a creative, self-motivated and knowledgeable individual with strong analytical skills as well as developed communications and interpersonal skills to join the Policy Analysis team within Policy, Analysis and Research as a Project Manager. This position will support NYSERDA’s work on transforming the electricity sector, including modeling and analysis to inform transmission and distribution system planning, renewable and clean energy deployment, and the connections between the electricity system and the broader energy economy. Find more information here.