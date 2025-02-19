Talon PV to supply U.S. solar cells to module manufacturer SEG Solar

Talon PV entered an agreement to supply U.S.-manufactured N-type solar cells to SEG for the use of assembling U.S.-made solar modules. The supply agreement is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

“As U.S.-based manufacturers, we share a responsibility to drive the resurgence of American manufacturing and support local job creation,” said Jim Wood, chief executive officer of SEG.

Talon’s U.S.-based N-type solar cell manufacturing facility is planned to commence operations in the first quarter of 2026, with an annual initial production capacity of 4 GW. Solar cell manufacturing is a critical leg of the solar supply chain, and U.S.-made supply of solar cells lags module manufacturing considerably. Factories like Talon’s 4 GW plant help the United States make progress toward its domestic supply chain goals, pursuing energy independence.

Founded in 2016, SEG manufactures solar modules at its Houston, Texas factory, which commenced production in 2024. By the end of February 2025, seg expects to launch its second production line, reaching 2 GW of annual manufacturing capacity.

Talon’s cells are expected to increase the amount of domestic content in SEG Solar modules enough to make them eligible for “Made in America” status. Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, solar components meeting a set threshold of domestic content are offered a 10% bonus tax credit, adding to the 30% investment tax credit awarded to solar projects.

“SEG’s stringent standards for product quality align closely with our company’s philosophy, and we look forward to a long-term collaboration,” said Adam Tesanovich, chief executive officer and co-founder of Talon PV.

Talon PV was founded in 2013, specializing in N-type solar cell manufacturing.