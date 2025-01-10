In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Texas storms show industry’s solar hail defenses work
A look at the benefit of hail monitoring and stow as exemplified in three projects in Texas that were exposed to the same system of hailstorms as Fighting Jays Solar, a large project that suffered major hail damage.
U.S. electricity rates rise about 5% annually – outpacing inflation
While electricity generation costs have gone down thanks to technology like solar and wind, transmission and distribution costs have driven bills higher, said a report from Lawrence Berkeley National laboratory.
Oversized solar farm keeps lights on until midnight
A massive 2.4 GW solar power plant with a 2:1 DC-to-AC ratio, coupled with six hours of energy storage, is approved in northern Oregon.
Ohio’s largest solar project goes online
The 577 MW Fox Squirrel project will deliver renewable energy to Amazon.
Polysilicon production ramps up in U.S. with $325 million in funding
The Michigan-based manufacturer supplies solar-grade polysilicon used in the manufacturing of mono-crystalline ingots and wafers used in solar cells.
