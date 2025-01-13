Sunrise brief: The impact of wildfires on PV power generation

Missouri solar jumps nearly 30% with Huck Finn facility coming online Owned by Ameren Missouri, this 200 MW solar plant is one of three solar facilities the company acquired in 2024. They have a combined capacity of 500 MW and represent a total acquisition cost of approximately $900 million.
OpenADR 3.0 standard can maximize demand flexibility to help integrate renewables Berkeley Lab’s CalFlexHub says global adoption of an improved communications method can foster a transition from event-based demand response to continuous price-based demand flexibility—increasing demand for renewable power at sunny and windy times.
The impact of wildfires on PV power generation Scientists have studied the impact wildfires have on the availability of direct normal irradiance and global horizontal irradiance. The research found that direct irradiance is more sensitive to smoke than the PV-relevant global horizontal irradiance.
In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
Organic solar cells for space demonstrate radiation resistance, self-healing Conventional silicon solar cells degrade rapidly in space, and gallium arsenide cells are heavy and inflexible. Research from the University of Michigan suggests carbon-based solar cells could be a good fit for space applications.
Solar developer withdraws Supreme Court case as public opposition halts project Lightsource BP has abandoned plans for a 300 MW solar project in Ohio that was highly opposed by local residents.
