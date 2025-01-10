Missouri solar jumps nearly 30% with Huck Finn facility coming online

The 200 MW Huck Finn Renewable Energy Center, developed by EDF Renewables and owned by Ameren Missouri, is now operational. Located in Audrain and Ralls counties in Missouri, it is the third utility-scale solar facility Ameren Missouri has acquired this year and is the largest in Missouri.

Prior to the Huck Finn plant becoming operational, the state had just 708 MW of solar installed, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Huck Finn, named for the fictional character created by Missouri author Mark Twain, created more than 500 jobs at peak construction and is expected to generate more than $14 million in revenue for the local communities in both counties.

At full capacity, it is expected to meet the energy needs of more than 37,000 homes.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the communities in Audrain and Ralls Counties whose support has been instrumental in transforming this project into a model of community-driven, sustainable development,” said Jesse Laniak, regional project development manager at EDF Renewables.

EDF Renewables North America’s current portfolio consists of 18 GW of developed projects and 14.6 GW under service contracts.

Ameren Missouri, an electric power and natural gas utility, also acquired the Boomtown and Cass County Renewable Energy Centers last year. Together, the three solar facilities have a combined capacity of 500 MW and represent a total acquisition cost of approximately $900 million. While Huck Finn is now operational, the other two are in the later stages of development and are expected to begin producing energy for customers by the end of this year. Combined, the three facilities are anticipated to generate energy sufficient to power 92,000 homes annually.

Ameren reports that it is working toward the successful construction of another 400 MW of solar generation across three additional projects. “We expect these Missouri projects, located in Bowling Green, Vandalia and Warren County, will be ready to serve customers in late 2025 and in 2026,” said Ajay Arora, senior vice president and chief development officer at Ameren Missouri.

Ameren Missouri reports that it continues to execute its Integrated Resource Plan, last updated in September 2023, which includes anticipated investments of $6 billion in renewable and dispatchable generation by 2028.