Sunrise brief: The clean energy legacy of Jimmy Carter

$100 million funding opportunity for solar that benefits wildlife and agriculture The Energy Department’s Solar with Wildlife and Ecosystem Benefits program will fund R&D, technical work and stakeholder engagement activities that promote compatibility of solar with the natural environment.

All I want for Christmas is an orchestra of energy storage Chemical battery storage, led by lithium, has made such significant strides in terms of cost, capacity and technology that batteries are now positioned to accelerate our already exponential solar growth.

Excelsior to source U.S.-made energy storage from LG Energy Solution Vertech A new multiyear agreement will provide 7.5 GWh of fully-integrated lithium-ion energy storage, expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus.

Snapshot of the 2024 solar industry Five important news stories tell the tale of state policies, supply chain, the upcoming administration and more.

The clean energy legacy of Jimmy Carter The world lost a forward-thinking clean energy proponent, who 44 years ago recommended a solar strategy to move the U.S. toward energy security by using abundant, clean energy sources.

2025: A banner year for hydrogen projects The new Trump administration is not expected to dampen hydrogen’s momentum.

Major trends that shaped U.S. solar energy in 2024 Falling solar module costs, a ramp-up in domestic manufacturing, backed up grid interconnection queues, high interest rates and shifting policies, trade policy enforcement, weather resilience efforts and more have guided the solar industry to where we stand today.

Solar industry thought leaders predict the future 2025 will be a turning point for the U.S. solar industry, according to the industry leaders who shared their predictions with pv magazine USA.