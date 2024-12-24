$100 million funding opportunity for solar that benefits wildlife and agriculture

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office announced the Solar with Wildlife and Ecosystem Benefits 2 (SolWEB2) notice of funding opportunity, which will award up to $11 million to improve the compatibility of large-scale solar (LSS) facilities with wildlife and agriculture.
The funding intends to support research and development, technical assistance, and stakeholder engagement activities.
According to the DOE, more than 5,000 LSS facilities have opened in the United States in the last 10 years, and the growth is expected to continue in the next decade.
Such figures might suggest that solar has strong support but developers cite public opposition as a major challenge. The growth can impinge on wildlife habitats and agricultural areas, and can create land use issues and public opposition. The opposition comes in many forms, from neighbors who live near proposed large scale installations, to organized groups and municipal boards who pass legislation banning utility scale projects.
One purpose of the SolWEB2 funding is to help stakeholders make informed decisions about solar energy by testing and implementing strategies that improve LSS siting processes and outcomes for wildlife, ecosystems and communities that host the facilities.
SETO said it expects to make three to eight awards under this funding opportunity, each ranging from $1 million to $3 million.
Prior to submitting a full application for this opportunity, a mandatory concept paper is due on February 14 at 5 p.m. ET.SETO will host an informational webinar on January 9 at 3 p.m. ET to discuss the funding opportunity and the topic areas. Register here for the webinar.
Browse other open funding opportunities from DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
