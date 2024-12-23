Sunrise brief: U.S. distributed generation solar panel prices decline on oversupply

Off-grid solar-plus-storage could power data centers used for training AI models Firms building datacenters to train artificial intelligence models could power the centers with high-solar microgrids in the southwest U.S., researchers found. The estimated power demand for such datacenters is estimated at 15 GW to 150 GW by 2030.

PVH introduces U.S.-made solar foundation system With manufacturing based in Texas, the company reports that this is the first foundation system to meet 100% domestic content standards, thus potentially qualifying for the domestic content adder.

U.S. distributed generation solar panel prices decline on oversupply Prices have fallen 7% since August as domestic manufacturing ramps up and the global market contends with product oversupply, said a report from Anza.

Sunrun fined for worker rooftop safety violation Residential solar installer Sunrun was penalized for its failure to adhere to OSHA roof safety practices.

DC Grid debuts off-grid DC solutions to address growing power demand The newly launched Mountain View, California startup is betting its DC modules can help circumvent interconnection queues.

DOE finalizes $1.45 billion loan guarantee for Qcells’ Georgia solar plant Qcells aims to reestablish critical parts of the U.S. solar supply chain by manufacturing ingots, wafers, cells, and finished solar modules.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.