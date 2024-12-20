In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Walmart, Nexamp to bring 31 community solar projects to five U.S. states
The 31 community solar projects will be in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Antidumping investigation could more than double cost of U.S. EV battery, energy storage
Anti-dumping, countervailing duties on battery materials could have serious effects on the EV and energy storage markets, as the battery material and manufacturing markets in the U.S. are still in very early stages.
Perovskite-silicon solar cell achieves 28.6% efficiency, ready for mass production
South Korean manufacturer Qcells has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a 28.6% efficiency, noting that it was “fabricated by exclusively using processes that are feasible for mass production.”
Arizona rooftop solar customers will have a monthly fee added to their bills in 2025
The Arizona Corporation Commission approved a nominal grid access fee for rooftop solar customers. The charge is a few dollars each month – but utility APS said it wanted the charge to be as high as $88 per month.
Energy experts urge California Governor to reject anti-rooftop solar executive order
A letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom addresses the state’s electricity affordability crisis – and a misconception that rooftop solar is to blame for the high costs.
