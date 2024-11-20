Sunrise brief: Looming Trump tariffs drive rush on imports, push shipping costs higher

Zendure releases pre-sized home solar and energy storage kit The SolarFlow Kit will be available in North America following a successful debut in Europe.

Hydrogen demand attracting investment, new technology and larger projects Production of “green hydrogen” using renewables economically is a key focus.

Solar developer secures $145 million solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico National Renewable Solutions secured the funding from Deutsche Bank for Shallow Basket, a 140 MW solar and 50 MW storage project that will benefit Jicarilla Apache Nation.

Looming Trump tariffs drive rush on imports, push shipping costs higher Freight costs are rising as businesses rush to import goods ahead of higher tariffs promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Chinese and European products.

U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate Runergy and Adani for patent infringement In response to a complaint filed by Trinasolar US, the ITC intends to determine whether Runergy and Adani illegally infringe Trinasolar’s TOPCon patents.

Final rules on direct pay expands access to clean energy tax credits The final regulations provide greater clarity and flexibility for direct pay eligible entities that want to jointly invest in clean energy projects.

A fast interconnection process like that used in Texas is widely supported Texas is quickly adding solar, wind and storage to its grid by using a relatively simple interconnection process, and now 24 industry participants have expressed support for the use of a similarly streamlined process across the nation.

Two-minute warning for battery fires Machine learning techniques have been trained to recognize the distinct sound of safety valve releases, offering an early warning system for battery fires.