Zendure releases pre-sized home solar and energy storage kit

Zendure announced it has launched its SolarFlow Kit for customers in North America. SolarFlow Kit is a “plug-and-play” residential solar solution that debuted in the European market in 2023.

It includes a rigid 1640 W solar panel comprised of four solar modules, a power controller called the Hub 2000 and dual maximum power point trackers (MPPT) rated up to 1,800 W. The SolarFlow Kit also includes two lithium iron phosphate batteries with expandable storage, a microinverter with up to 1,200 W output and a smart meter current transformer.

Zendure said its product can be installed without the need for permits or grid connections, allowing homeowners to set it up independently. However, the Zendure website says a ground-mount setup can be self-installed, but to install on a rooftop, it’s best to hire a professional and to consult local authorities in regard to permitting. Note that the package does not come with mounting hardware.

The AB2000S battery has a storage capacity of 1,920 Wh and can be expanded up to 7,680 Wh with additional batteries. Its safety features include aerosol fire suppression, battery management system for optimized performance, and a self-heating function to prevent battery degradation in sub-zero temperatures.

The system is designed to address high electricity costs. The company said its system can offset up to 3,500 kWh per year, leading to up to $1,260 in annual savings. The SolarFlow Kit retails directly through Zendure and on Amazon, with pricing starting at $3,932.

Zendure has corporate centers in Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. The company was founded in 2017.