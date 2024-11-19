Sunrise brief: Breaking ground for one of largest U.S. solar projects

Up to 25 MW of solar will benefit ordinary customers of Philadelphia-area utility Citizens groups won an order requiring the utility PECO to secure up to 25 MW of solar power, which will be Pennsylvania’s largest solar procurement serving ordinary customers.

New solar project to power over 25,000 Wisconsin homes National Grid Renewables began construction on a 100 MW solar project in Polk County, Wisconsin.

Enbridge breaks ground on 815 MW Sequoia Solar project in Texas First PV project from Tri Global portfolio will be one of the largest in North America.

Thornova Solar starts solar cell, module production in Indonesia Thornova Solar has started producing solar cells and modules in Indonesia. CEO William Sheng says the move is in line with changing U.S. market regulations. It plans to supply customers with cells and modules from Indonesia, Laos or the United States by mid-2025.

Californian lithium sulfur battery maker lightens the load for Northvolt San Jose-based Lyten has acquired lithium metal battery technology company Cuberg from Swedish manufacturer Northvolt, which is battling to reduce costs. Lyten will spend up to $20 million developing a 200 MWh annual capacity of ‘Made in America’ batteries.

Penske Truck Leasing begins rooftop solar rollout at several facilities The truck rental company has installed rooftop solar at a new facility in Illinois and has plans to develop more solar on rooftops across the U.S.

Intersolar acquires Midwest Solar Expo The acquisition is the second regional expansion for Intersolar & Energy North America