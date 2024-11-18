New solar project to power over 25,000 Wisconsin homes

National Grid Renewables announced it commenced construction on a 100 MW solar project in Polk County, Wisconsin. The project, once complete, will deliver power to Xcel Energy to serve customers across the Upper Midwest.

The utility-scale solar project is expected to produce the equivalent electricity usage of about 26,000 homes each year. Based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) greenhouse gas calculator, the project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 129,900 metric tons annually – the equivalent of taking an estimated 30,900 cars off the road for a year, said National Grid Renewables.

The Apple River solar project is expected to create over $36 million in direct economic impact through its 20-year operation, including $10 million in local tax revenues to Polk County and local townships.

The project will be constructed by The Boldt Company, supporting over 150 construction and service jobs. The project will use First Solar Series 6 Plus bifacial solar modules.

“The women and men of Boldt are excited to have been selected by National Grid Renewables for this important project. It takes skilled labor and logistics coordination to efficiently execute these projects, and we are embracing the challenge,” said Mark Osten, Vice President of Business Development for Boldt. “As Wisconsin’s longest serving energy builders, we couldn’t be prouder of our role in building this important renewable energy facility in our home state.”

The Apple River solar project has pledged approximately $500,000 to local charities and organizations over the first 20 years of its life.

The project is expected to reach commercial operations in early 2025.